NC State is in the NCAA tournament, so stop stressing yourselves out, you nincompoops. This decision is finished; it is over; NC State is in the NCAA tournament, an assumption you can now comfortably make, as you go to bed thinking of the myriad possibilities of NC State in the NCAA tournament, and how many games it will undoubtedly win.

Would it help if I put together some charts to help you believe that NC State is going to make the NCAA tournament even if Oklahoma State manages to finish with a mere seven-game losing streak?

It would? Well crap, that’s my bad.