Ebe Dowuona, Camille Hobby hit the transfer portal

It’s already been an eventful day on the basketball front, with a pair of players hitting the portal. On the men’s side, center Ebe Dowuona is moving on, per a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mike Barber. On the women’s side, Camille Hobby announced her decision to spend her final college season elsewhere.

Dowuona’s decision makes good sense, as he was recruited over in the portal last offseason and had a very limited role prior to Dusan Mahorcic’s injury this past year. He stepped in and played some key minutes in league play, but never broke into the starting lineup and rarely got significant time on the court. Moving to a place—presumably a mid-major—where he can carve out a larger role is likely best for his future.

Hobby’s departure, on the other hand, is a bit perplexing, because she definitely did not lack for minutes this season, and was the Wolfpack’s best scoring threat in the paint. She’ll leave behind a pretty serious hole in Wes Moore’s lineup; maybe this is a sign of more offseason turmoil to come for the women’s program. Hobby started all 32 games for NC State and led all its forwards with a 51.8 field goal percentage.