Jack Clark enters transfer portal

NC State lost Ebe Dowuona to the portal earlier in the week and Friday brought the news that wing Jack Clark is also on his way out. Clark proved a really nice luxury for the Wolfpack in 2023, even despite his lackluster outside shooting.

Clark served as a secondary scoring option this season—which did wonders for his efficiency—after spending the prior two years as a primary option at La Salle. It would be difficult to see his role at State changing next season, and I mean, ideally for State, it wouldn’t change, so maybe that’s the root of this decision.

He’ll be a tough guy to replace at the defensive end, where his versatility had a significant impact. He was the best defensive rebounder on the team after Dusan Mahorcic got hurt, and he also led the Pack in steal rate.

At the offensive end, the lower workload led to a career-high 60.7 2FG%, and he had the fifth-lowest turnover rate in the country. He had an excellent season, the 29% three-point shooting aside. I’d happily sign up for a performance just like it in 2024. Alas.