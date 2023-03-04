NC State is the ACC tourney’s six-seed, will play late Wednesday

Although NC State has been off since last Tuesday, the ACC regular season didn’t conclude until Saturday night, so there was a bit of sorting to be done before the tournament seeds were finalized. That’s wrapped now, with Miami topping Pitt for the regular season title, and also, ultimately, relegating Pitt to the five-seed. (That’s a bummer, man.)

State will be the six-seed, thanks to Duke’s win over UNC, which will mean an opener in the late night session Wednesday, against either No. 11 Virginia Tech or No. 14 Notre Dame.

A win there would mean a revenge opportunity against No. 3 Clemson, and then beyond that, hey, let’s just take this one step of the bracket at a time, okay? Not a bad spot to be if you’re trying to make a run, though. Good, solid advancement material being presented here.

In any event, put the coffee on.