Jarkel Joiner, Terquavion Smith earn 2nd team All-ACC honors

The ACC announced its individual award winners on Monday, and while there were no NC State players on the All-ACC first team, both Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner made the second team.

Joiner definitely has been playing like a first-teamer down the stretch, but with Isaiah Wong, Armando Bacot, Tyree Appleby, and Hunter Tyson pretty much locks for the top team, that didn’t leave a lot of room. Pitt’s Jamarius Burton landed the fifth spot. Wong is the Player of the Year.

All-ACC Team

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262

Second Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203

Jordan Miller, Miami, 148

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132

Third Team

Norchad Omier, Miami, 131

PJ Hall, Clemson, 126

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54

Lotta disrespect for my man Norchad Omier, who should have been on the second team, at the very least. And I’m not sure that Kihei Clark has any business here, but maybe this is the sort of career honor you get after 10 years in college.

Anyway, DJ Burns is an honorable mention, and that’s it for State players receiving votes. Kevin Keatts got a couple votes for Coach of the Year (which Jeff Capel won in a landslide), and Casey Morsell received some votes for Most Improved Player.