 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Virginia Tech vs. NC State, ACC tourney round two

Go Pack

By Steven Muma
/ new
North Carolina v NC State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Put the coffee on, we got some basketball to do.

Hokies vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 9:30ish p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 (Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe)

Online streaming: WatchESPN

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...