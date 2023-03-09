Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State vs. Clemson, ACC tourney quarterfinals Go Pack By Steven Muma@akulawolf Mar 9, 2023, 9:06pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Clemson, ACC tourney quarterfinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images Nobody has moved since last night, right? Same chair/couch position, same clothes, etc.? Okay good. Wolfpack vs. Tigers Tip time: 9:30ish p.m. ET TV: ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe) Online streaming: WatchESPN More From Backing The Pack Late Night with NC State Hoops: Pack opens ACC tournament against Virginia Tech NC State tops UNCG, 15-13, in absurd, ugly game Jarkel Joiner, Terquavion Smith earn 2nd team All-ACC honors NC State is the ACC tourney’s six-seed, will play late Wednesday Loading comments...
