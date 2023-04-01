 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimmy V inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

By Steven Muma
North Carolina State Wolfpack Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Jimmy V will take his rightful place in the Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, elected by the Contribution Committee for the impact he’s had on basketball, and for what he accomplished off the court.

His work in basketball will be recognized, but his biggest legacy, by far, is the V Foundation, which has for decades raised money for essential cancer research. If only he could have guessed, when he was making that speech at the ESPYs announcing the establishment of that foundation, how much it would mean to so many people.

Congratulations to the Valvano family on this recognition; and thanks, always, Jimmy V, y’know, for everything.

