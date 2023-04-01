Jimmy V inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Jimmy V will take his rightful place in the Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, elected by the Contribution Committee for the impact he’s had on basketball, and for what he accomplished off the court.

His work in basketball will be recognized, but his biggest legacy, by far, is the V Foundation, which has for decades raised money for essential cancer research. If only he could have guessed, when he was making that speech at the ESPYs announcing the establishment of that foundation, how much it would mean to so many people.

So this guy with whom I shared a bedroom when I was little, who taught me to sing SWINGIN' ON A STAR when I was 5, who made me cry with laughter...

Jim Boeheim said yesterday he was sorry for everyone who didn't ever meet Jimmy V

That guy. HOF.

Amazing.

Proud of you, bro. https://t.co/eSkU1jeGB1 — Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) April 1, 2023

Always a HOF Coach to me. Now it’s official! Jimmy ✌ , you made it!! pic.twitter.com/hqlPzZ3omO — Thurl Bailey (@bigTbailey) April 1, 2023

I can still hear his voice and I’m still inspired by his words. And he still makes me laugh. Thank you @Hoophall @PackMensBball #23HoopClass @TheVFoundation https://t.co/DKEeXC5bq8 — Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) April 1, 2023

Congratulations to the Valvano family on this recognition; and thanks, always, Jimmy V, y’know, for everything.