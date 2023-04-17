DJ Horne commits to NC State

NC State made another major addition to its backcourt on Monday with the commitment of former Arizona State guard DJ Horne. Horne, who was on campus this weekend, had a long list of interested power-conference schools, but the ability to come home was a key point in NC State’s favor.

it’s a parade inside my city yeaaaa ❤️ WPN let’s rock pic.twitter.com/JqXFW8mGUX — DJ Horne (@djhorne0) April 17, 2023

Well, that and the ability to step right into a major role for the Wolfpack offensively. Horne is an outstanding jump shooter and should provide plenty of perimeter offense for Kevin Keatts next season. He’s a career 37.7% three-point shooter, and shot 40% or better in his first two college seasons (at Illinois State).

He struggled inside the arc last season (38.5%) but that was an aberrant performance and he should bounce back there. And while he doesn’t get to the line quite as often as Jayden Taylor, he’s been very good when he does get there: 83% in his career at the free throw line. Good free throw shooting is always a welcome add, and both he and Taylor bring that to the table.

The Pack’s backcourt now has plenty of good, proven scoring ability. Keatts and his staff have done exactly what they needed to.