Dusan Mahorcic granted sixth year of eligibility

NC State forward Dusan Mahorcic revealed on Instagram today that he’s been granted a medical hardship waiver for next season, which clears the way for his return to Raleigh, if that’s what he wants to do.

There’s some clarity with that, but also I don’t know what kind of recovery timetable he’s looking at, since he tried to work back at the end of last season and ended up undergoing another surgery when that return proved unrealistic. Will he be ready for the start of next season? It doesn’t look like that’ll be the case.

At least, NC State has been recruiting like he’s going to need more time. I don’t think Ben Middlebrooks becomes the priority that he does if Mahorcic’s health status is clear. (I’m guessing State’s staff was pretty certain about getting the waiver.)

Ideally, the rehab goes well, and he’s ready to get back at it before league play, and we all live happily ever after. But it’s worth pointing out that he hasn’t actually announced a decision about what he wants to do with the extra season. So there’s that.