DJ Burns makes his return to NC State official

He’s back! The Beast Boy. Dr. Baskets. Duke Nukin’. Large McScoreAlots. Sorry, just doing some workshopping here. Right, so anyway, DJ Burns made it official this morning that he’ll be back in an NC State uniform next season for his final year of college eligibility.

This is, obviously, substantial news. I don’t think there was a ton of suspense about his future—you could kinda read the tea leaves in that there seemed very little speculation about what he’d do next season—but it’s nice to get the word from the man himself.

DJ announced his return on Instagram and also launched some merch in partnership with Pack of Wolves NIL at the same time. So this had been in the works for a minute. (Whoever did that logo work deserves recognition, because as far as personal logos go, DJ’s is elite.)

Glad to have one more year of those sweet post moves. And I’m sorry in advance, Wake Forest.