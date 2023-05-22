Casey Morsell makes his return to NC State official

Casey Morsell announced Sunday that he will be back at NC State in the fall for his final year of eligibility. He’s been going through the NBA Draft process this spring—which every player can do once without losing eligibility.

In 2023, he set career highs in two-point shooting (56.2%) and three-point shooting (41.1%) and in the process became a critical part of NC State’s offense. His transformation as a shooter has been impressive; it’s hard to believe that this is the same guy who shot 15-85 from three as a freshman at UVA.

NC State’s offense will look different next year but Morsell will be in a position to thrive again, and the perimeter scoring should be more balanced, which isn’t a bad thing. Kevin Keatts has plenty of depth to work with there.

Morsell’s announcement should, probably, maybe, be the last bit of roster news for the rest of the offseason. One can hope, anyway.