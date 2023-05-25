Kevin Keatts talks new-look roster

Kevin Keatts met with the media yesterday to talk about another busy offseason hitting the transfer portal and reshaping his roster. The new dynamic to roster construction is something he says he embraces, and I would too if I had the the initial success he’s enjoyed.

Keatts offered some thoughts on each of his portal additions. MJ Rice:

Very talented. McDonald’s All American. He’s from Durham. Didn’t get the opportunity to play because they had a very good Kansas team with some really good players that played in front of him. I personally think that he’s one of the most underrated transfers in the portal. He was a McDonald’s All-American and you really don’t hear a lot about him. Talented, I think he could play any guard position. He’s strong, he’s physical, working really hard. Tremendous kid. Has a great body, can score inside and out. I think he’s gonna be really good.

Rice might be the x-factor on next year’s team since he’s obviously really talented but didn’t get to show what he can do with a decent amount of playing time. If he proves a consistent scorer, then the Wolfpack’s ceiling gets higher.