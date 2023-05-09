Isaiah Miranda enters transfer portal

What was your favorite Isaiah Miranda moment at NC State? Mine was that time he was doing the stuff over the on the bench. You know, the stuff. That thing. The thing he does.

The former top-50 recruit entered the portal today, per report, which frees up a scholarship for NC State to use on a guard. Miranda joined NC State midway through last season but never saw the court—he is currently going through the NBA Draft process but presumably will be back in college somewhere next season, since he’s yet to show what kind of player he can be at this level.

Miranda was expected back at recently as a couple weeks ago, but for whatever reason, that’s no longer going to be the case. This being college basketball, not much surprises me anymore. Especially given Kevin Keatts’ rather odd history of recruiting players who never end up playing for him.