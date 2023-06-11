NC State picks up NC A&T transfer guard Kam Woods

Trey Parker’s decision to reclassify into next year’s class left Kevin Keatts with an open scholarship, and he moved quickly to fill it. NC A&T transfer Kam Woods, who averaged 17.3 points per game in 2023, committed to NC State on Sunday.

State will be Woods’ third D-I program—he started his career at Troy, then spent a year in junior college before moving on to A&T.

He’s been a high-usage player in his two seasons and last year attempted nearly 29% of the Aggies’ shots while he was on the floor. He won’t need to account for that much offense for the Wolfpack, which should help him improve on his efficiency. He shot a modest 33.6% from three at A&T (though he hit 38.5% in junior college the year prior), and made only 42.7% of his twos.

If he can improve on the outside shooting with a bit more selectivity, he should be a solid addition. He posted good assist and steal rates with the Aggies as well.