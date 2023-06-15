NC sports gambling bill passes, making wagering at PNC Arena imminent

There are a lot of changes on deck for PNC Arena, which is due a major renovation in the coming years, and a sportsbook is part of those plans. Had been even before a law legalizing sports betting in North Carolina was signed into law this week.

You may be able to place a bet on sports in North Carolina as early as January, and it appears the Carolina Hurricanes are trying to move on this as quickly as possible. Anything the Hurricanes do to that end, of course, impacts NC State and its fans.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell spoke yesterday with Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio spoke a bit about that process (and the renovation timeline) in the first part of this interview yesterday:

It’ll be interesting to see how they decide to handle this in the short term—maybe give one of the end zones on the second level a facelift? Or maybe it’ll happen on a smaller scale at first. Either way, it’s around the corner.