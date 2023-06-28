NC State headed to Ole Miss as part of inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is no more—likely a casualty of the ongoing television wars in college sports (the B1G is primarily a FOX property)—and in its place is the new ACC/SEC Challenge for both men’s and women’s basketball.

On the men’s side, NC State has drawn Ole Miss and will play in Oxford on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. Television coverage has not been set for any of the games.

The Rebels are coming off a rough 12-21 (3-15) campaign that cost head coach Kermit Davis his job; they’re going into their first season with Chris Beard, who one might say should never have been hired in the first place, but hey, the man can certainly coach.

Until Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, and ACC team will have to sit out the Challenge; Louisville earned that particular honor, of course.

Here’s the full men’s lineup:

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.

Not a lot of matchups really jumping off the page here, though Duke-Arkansas should be good.

On the women’s side, NC State will host Vanderbilt. The Commodores were 12-19 (3-13) in 2023.