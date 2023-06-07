Terquavion Smith working out for Hornets on Wednesday

It’s a busy time for Terquavion Smith, who has been all over the country working out for NBA teams in the lead-up to the draft, which is now 15 days away. Today he’s in Charlotte to showcase his skills for the Hornets, along with a handful of other prospects.

The Hornets have picks late in the first round (No. 27) and early in the second (No. 34, No. 39, No. 41), so that looks like a realistic destination for him. Should we wish the Hornets on Terquavion, though? That I don’t know.

Last week, Baby T was on the west coast for visits with the Warriors and Lakers; the Lakers have picks at 17 and 47, while the Warriors are up at 19. He was in Indiana on Monday, where he sat down for a quick interview. Like Charlotte, the Pacers have picks at the end of the first (No. 29) and early in the second (No. 32).