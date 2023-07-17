 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Catch up on NC State basketball’s offseason with ‘Within the Wolfpack’

By Steven Muma
NC State v Creighton Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

NC State has been running a short behind-the-scenes series during this summer, and judging by the view counts on Twitter, there’s a good chance you aren’t aware of it. Six episodes of ‘Within the Wolfpack’ have been released so far, and below you can find all of them.

They mic’d up some of the new guys over the course of the series, so it’s a good way to start getting to know them. The most recent episode also includes a cameo from Ben Middlebrooks’ puppy. We may need additional Ben Middlebrooks puppy coverage moving forward.

