Jersey numbers set for NC State basketball’s newcomers

Lots of new faces on the men’s basketball team also means lots of new numbers, Sadly, no one has chosen to take advantage of the new opportunity provided by the NCAA to pick a number in the upper-reaches of the double digits.

Numbers are set for the new guys ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ap8wTCkS2s — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) July 21, 2023

DJ Horne is sliding into Baby T’s No. 0 which is the number he wore at Arizona State. Each of the other transfers has chosen a different number from what they wore last season, with Ben Middlebrooks choosing to honor Ben McCauley while showing some solidarity among Bens.