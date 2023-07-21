 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jersey numbers set for NC State basketball’s newcomers

By Steven Muma
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Texas Christian vs Arizona State Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Lots of new faces on the men’s basketball team also means lots of new numbers, Sadly, no one has chosen to take advantage of the new opportunity provided by the NCAA to pick a number in the upper-reaches of the double digits.

DJ Horne is sliding into Baby T’s No. 0 which is the number he wore at Arizona State. Each of the other transfers has chosen a different number from what they wore last season, with Ben Middlebrooks choosing to honor Ben McCauley while showing some solidarity among Bens.

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...