Kevin Keatts adds Mike Roberts to his staff

In January, the NCAA’s Board of Directors passed a motion to allow two additional assistant coaching positions on men’s basketball staffs, and Kevin Keatts officially filled those vacancies on his staff this week.

(Doing so wasn’t necessarily a priority because these coaches aren’t allowed to recruit off-campus.)

New to Keatts’ bench is Mike Roberts, who spent the last two seasons working for Wes Miller at Cincinnati. Roberts was a long-time assistant for Miller at UNCG as well, and those two have a close relationship, which is why it’s a little surprising the two parted ways after the 2023 season.

Roberts is an Indiana alum who was recruited by Bob Knight and also worked briefly for Knight at Texas Tech; he spent a couple years on Archie Miller’s Indiana staff as well. Roberts also has spent time on staff at Cal and Rice.

Keatts filled his other open position by promoting from within, giving Director of Basketball Operations Steve Snell the bump to assistant/DBO.