PNC Arena set for $300 million revamp

Boo Corrigan joined Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell and the Centennial Authority’s Philip Isley for an announcement this morning that the Canes have agreed to a 20-year lease extension, which also happens to come with $300 million in renovations for PNC Arena.

They haven’t decided on a final redesign for the arena yet, and I’m guessing that’s next on the to-do list.

The new agreement with the Hurricanes also means that they’ll begin to develop some of the land around the arena as well, and yes, this is going to mean parking decks. Corrigan spoke about the decks being “on the PNC Arena side,” as the first phase of development is going to be in that immediate arena vicinity. I take that to mean the grass lots won’t be altered in the near future—Phase I covers the next five years—but the view’s gonna get progressively worse.

The initial phase includes retail and dining space, plus apartments (I’m imagining some North Hills-esque abomination here), as well as a hotel and 3,000-5,000 seat indoor concert venue.

We are getting another Stadium Series game out of all of this, so that’s nice.