MJ Rice returning to NC State basketball after leave of absence

MJ Rice will indeed be on the NC State basketball team this season. The Kansas transfer posted a statement on Twitter yesterday reaffirming his commitment to the Wolfpack after being away from the program for several weeks.

Rice stepped away from the program prior to the start of the fall semester, which led everyone to speculate whether or not he’d be back. His announced return comes just prior to the start of practice, so the timing there is great news for Kevin Keatts. I don’t know what led to the absence, but I hope hope everything’s good for him off the court. That’s the most important thing.

On the court, he has the potential to thrive as a wing player in NC State’s system; he definitely has the talent, but didn’t get the opportunity to showcase his ability in his lone season at Kansas.