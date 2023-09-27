NC State’s complete basketball schedule released

The ACC held its hoops schedule release on Tuesday night, so we now know the dates, times, and television information for all of NC State’s league games. The Pack will appear on the ESPNses seven times, while the other 13 games will air either on The CW or ACC Network. State opens league play in early December at Boston College. Should be no trouble getting hyped up for that one!

State’s 2023-24 league slate:

Dec. 2 — at BC (ACCN)

Jan. 3 — at Notre Dame (ACCN)

Jan. 6 — vs. Virginia (ACCN)

Jan. 10 — vs. UNC (ESPN)

Jan. 13 — at Louisville (The CW)

Jan. 16 — vs. Wake Forest (ACCN)

Jan. 20 — vs. Virginia Tech (The CW)

Jan. 24 — at Virginia (ACCN)

Jan. 27 — at Syracuse (ACCN)

Jan. 30 — vs. Miami (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 3 — vs. Georgia Tech (The CW)

Feb. 7 — vs. Pitt (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 10 — at Wake Forest (ACCN)

Feb. 17 — at Clemson (The CW)

Feb. 20 — vs. Syracuse (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 24 — vs. BC (ACCN)

Feb. 27 — at FSU (ESPN/2/U)

Mar. 2 — at UNC (ESPN)

Mar. 4 — vs. Duke (ESPN)

Mar. 9 — at Pittsburgh (The CW)

The reality of things now is there’s always a team or two you don’t see until really late, and this season the Pack doesn’t meet FSU until the end of February, and won’t play Duke before March.

There’s a key eight-game stretch that begins early with a home game against Virginia; State gets the Cavs twice in that span, plus UNC and Miami once apiece. February sets up pretty well, though ideally State won’t be in a position where it needs to make up a bunch of ground.