What is your quest (this week)?

This has been a weird season, man. I don’t know what to do with any of this. Are the planets in a weird alignment? Did Kevin Keatts dig up James Naismith’s grave and find a mostly enchanted but also partially cursed old leather basketball?

His team won a game with a historically low shooting percentage one week, followed that up by cracking 1.2 PPP against Virginia’s defense, and last night put up 83 points without a made three, with DJ Horne—a career 43% two-point shooter—flourishing inside the arc like some kind of mythical, double-talented sibling of TJ Warren. There was a game where State looked like a quadruple poop sundae in between those last two. No idea what’s going on here.

Is there a master list of side quests for this year that somebody forgot to send me? What should we expect next week, a win despite shooting 0-20 at the free throw line? A win despite a sudden-onset shoe allergy, which makes the players incapable of wearing or looking directly at shoes without getting sick? (Note to self: call coach in re: DJ Burns.)

I’m afraid to speculate too much, frankly. The shoe thing seems unlikely, though. But I’m going to keep watching ... just in case.