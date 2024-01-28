Well, here we are again, again

(sigh)

You ever feel like you’re stuck in the same time loop where the only thing you can remember is NC State basketball seasons, and there’s a lot of branching paths, but while they all look slightly different—maybe there’s a Sweet Sixteen bit of fool’s gold here, a bit of NIT there; a coach promising to press here; one flying in by zipline there—they are all uniformly pointless?

No, no, me neither. I would never suggest that any of us have wasted a quarter century.

"We've gotta be better. We have to be. That's on me, that's on my staff, that's on everybody. We have to completely be better."



Kevin Keatts discusses NC State's latest loss to Syracuse, struggles with the scouting report and more. https://t.co/OjH75mrcyS — Pack Pride (@PackPride) January 28, 2024

Is “I accept full responsibility” dead-man-walking talk? Don’t know. Does it matter? It does not. NC State could make a coaching change this year. Doesn’t matter. NC State could make a coaching change next year. Does not matter. The next guy will just meet us here again in five years, downtrodden and lost after winning 1.5 ACC/NCAA tournament games.

That’s NC State basketball, and there’s no escape.