The loss to Pitt didn’t really alter the picture for State that much—it just means that State will need to win at Pitt later on. In the near term, splitting the Wake/Clemson trips remains a necessity.

Can’t say I have a whole lot of positive enthusiasm for this one.

Wolfpack vs. Demon Deacons

Tip time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner)

Online streaming: ACCNX