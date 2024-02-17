Boo Corrigan extended through 2029

Boo Corrigan, the man who does nothing, according to the people who spend 15 hours a day positing new JFK Jr. conspiracy theories online, has received a new contract extension through 2029.

This is very good news for people living in the real world, which is where NC State’s thriving athletics department also happens to exist.

NC State AD Boo Corrigan consoling Terquavion Smith in the NC State locker room following the loss to Creighton. pic.twitter.com/w8Up2Zwx8j — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) March 17, 2023

If there are people with genuine criticisms of Boo Corrigan, and I’m pretty sure there aren’t, then they certainly aren’t about men’s basketball, which is a situation, by the way, that Boo Corrigan inherited—not just one bad hire but two in a row, and the former a hire that put the program on probation.

But that doesn’t matter, right? That embarrassment—hiring a guy not from the coaching circle but from television—pulling in someone as equally washed-up in reputation at that time as she was; what an absolute pure luck of a run.

Good thing, too, after all those jokes.