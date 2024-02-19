Checking back in on NC State’s at-large path

NC State remains perilously close to Must Win ACC Tournament territory when it comes to making the NCAAs, but thanks to DJ Horne’s clutch win delivery at Clemson, we avoided crossing that line for now. Got a Q1 win on the ledger now and everything.

When looking at the at-large path at the beginning of the month using Bart Torvik’s Teamcast feature, I estimated that State would need to get to 13-7 by winning out at home (oh well), splitting Wake/Clemson (done), and splitting the FSU/Pitt road trips (no long applicable).

Can we simply flip-flop the Pitt results in the original scenario and get in? Teamcast says that’s not good enough, though it’s close—State ends up as the second team out. It might end up depending on how Pitt closes out its regular season, as the Panthers can still add value to that matchup. But if State is 4-1 by then it’s a success regardless, with the Pack at least getting itself more seriously into the bubble conversation.

I’ve assumed a loss in Chapel Hill throughout this exercise, since nothing good has ever happened there in the history of NC State men’s basketball. (That’s how it feels sometimes, anyway.) KenPom gives State a 13% chance to win there this time around, which feels wildly optimistic to me.

But. But how much wigglin’-around room does a win there give State? A 5-1 finish with a win over UNC and loss to Pitt puts State’s at-large odds at about 70%, instead of about 56% with those results flip-flopped. Beating UNC would allow for a loss to Duke, but still a 5-1 finish is gonna be needed. Going 4-2 but losing to Duke and Pitt wouldn’t be good enough.

So the regular season win total requirement stays the same, though beating the Heels might be the difference between needing one ACC tournament win and two or more.

Gotta get through this week 2-0 and go from there.