DJ Horne’s done everything he can to rescue the season

DJ Horne continued his outstanding play last night against Syracuse with 32 points; over the last six games, he is averaging 27.5 points per game with a 64.0 effective field goal percentage ... and NC State is 3-3. It’s a clutch run from a veteran who knows this is his last shot at the NCAAs, and it would be getting a lot of attention if the last half dozen games had gone better, but his teammates just have not cooperated.

DJ’s Heater Last six games 2FG% 3FG% FT% Last six games 2FG% 3FG% FT% DJ Horne 51.9 50.9 90.3 All others 50.6 27.0 64.8

Sixty-five percent at the free throw line? Oh, come on, fellas, you could at least make your free throws for DJ Horne! For yourselves! For me! This nonsense was not necessary! We could have been happy but for your bricking around, you fools! We could have had a great month! We could have soared to Dayton! We could have been kings among men!

It’s fine, it’s fine, I’m fine, it’s fine. It’s just that you hurt me and yourselves, but more importantly me, when you aren’t more supportive of DJ Horne’s basketball playing, team. How many years do you think I have left? I’m not going to live forever. I’m not made out of basketball seasons. I can’t have you all dithering about for the rest of time. Let’s see a little existential urgency here, people.