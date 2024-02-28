February’s a bad time for bad luck

Bad luck. What is it? Is it the insufficient label we attach to an unpleasantly-timed clump of negative results which represent the expression of a wide range of possible outcomes over the course of a long run of basketball, in a careless, unknowing universe where probability makes all things inevitable in time? Or is it a personal affront from god? Can we kill this god?

Frankly, we may never get to the bottom of these questions.

There are a lot of different reasons why NC State has not been able to win enough games this month to position itself for the NCAA tournament. Many of these reasons fall under the Wolfpack’s control, or at least, majority control. Some are not.

Since the start of February, State’s opponents have made nearly 39% of their three-point attempts. Three-point accuracy is something that a defense generally doesn’t have a lot of control over. In January, opponents shot 35.3%. That’s a number we could handle, and far closer to the national average of 33.8%.

State’s opponents also shot 70.6% at the free throw line in January, which qualifies as a bit fortunate (State shot 79.7%, for the record). This month, opponents are shooting 82.2% at the stripe (State’s accuracy has fallen to 73%). There is no defense for free throws, sadly, unless you count those noodle balloons students sitting in the end zones wave around. While I’ve seen no studies on the matter, I can’t imagine the impact of the noodle-oon is measurable.

The three-point and free throw shooting accuracy by opponents in February, combined with State’s collapsing interior defense (there’s a real us-problem, if you will), have cooked State’s season. Torvik has the Pack at No. 193 in adjusted defensive efficiency since Feb. 1.

For a team with plenty of flaws, stacking a rough shake of the Statistical Magic 8 Ball on top is brutal. But the universe cares not of our plight.