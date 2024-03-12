DJ Horne earns 3rd-Team All-ACC honors

The ACC announced its award winners for men’s hoops yesterday, and DJ Horne was the only NC State player to appear on one of the various all-conference teams. RJ Davis nipped PJ Hall for Player of the Year and Hubert Davis won Coach of the Year.

2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373

PJ Hall, Clemson, 363

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280

SECOND TEAM

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219

Norchad Omier, Miami, 172

Quinten Post, Boston College, 135

THIRD TEAM

DJ Horne, NC State, 109

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62

Horne took 29.6% of State’s shots while he was on the court in league play, which ranked fourth. He ranked eighth in turnover rate (9.8%), ninth in free throw percentage (84.2%), 12th in three-point percentage (41.4%), and 24th in steal rate (2.2%). It’s been a good conference season for him, and he’s been at his best down the stretch.