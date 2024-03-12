DJ Horne earns 3rd-Team All-ACC honors

The ACC announced its award winners for men’s hoops yesterday, and DJ Horne was the only NC State player to appear on one of the various all-conference teams. RJ Davis nipped PJ Hall for Player of the Year and Hubert Davis won Coach of the Year.
2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373
PJ Hall, Clemson, 363
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280
SECOND TEAM
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219
Norchad Omier, Miami, 172
Quinten Post, Boston College, 135
THIRD TEAM
DJ Horne, NC State, 109
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62
Horne took 29.6% of State’s shots while he was on the court in league play, which ranked fourth. He ranked eighth in turnover rate (9.8%), ninth in free throw percentage (84.2%), 12th in three-point percentage (41.4%), and 24th in steal rate (2.2%). It’s been a good conference season for him, and he’s been at his best down the stretch.
