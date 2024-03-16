Michael O’Connell is making miracles

On a night where the routine shots just were not falling, somehow the most utterly no-way-that’s-good shot of the game banked home and saved a season. Michael O’Connell etched his name in NC State basketball lore with an almost comical skyward-heave that went too far and still was true.

What a ride.

I’ve watched it 50 times and it has yet to feel any less astounding. I don’t know what to say. March. Sports. Occasionally basketball prayers get answered, and this was a one-in-who-knows kind of basketball prayer, and it flipped a team from dead to alive in an instant, ultimately preserving State’s season for at least one more day.

I don’t know what’ll happen tomorrow, and I’ve seen that particular movie a couple times so I’m leery, but now I feel like I can relax about the whole thing. We were dead. It was all over. No pressure now. And this shot is history, regardless.