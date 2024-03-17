HOLY FUCKING SHIT WE DID IT.

NC STATE PUNCHED ITS TICKET TO THE BIG DANCE ️



Everyone’s a legend. Build the statue, build it twice, three times, fuck it. Holy fucking shit what a week. What a team. So many great moments that will live on forever now, and every single one of these guys deserves it for the gutsiest effort in school history. Banged up, worn out, and victorious at the ACC tournament for the first time since 1987. They can lose by 50 next week, I don’t even care.

Whew, man. Can’t say enough, and don’t know what to say. I was two years old the last time this happened. Mo Diarra playing on an empty stomach, DJ Horne and Casey Morsell giving everything through injury, DJ Burns being a man amongst grown-ass men, Mike O’Connell authoring one of the now certainly most iconic plays in program history, and on and on. These guys are going to be remembered forever, and they’ve earned every last bit of their place in history.