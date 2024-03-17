Kevin Keatts gets two-year extension for winning ACC title

(That’s a neat photo, isn’t it? I could stare at that for days. Might just.)

Kevin Keatts was probably out of a job as recently as Monday, but that, like so much else, is history. As of Saturday night he’s the head coach of the ACC champs and headed to the NCAA tournament (and not going to Dayton, either!). Winning the ACC tournament kicked in an automatic two-year extension on his contract, a $400,000 raise, and a $100,000 bonus, in addition to those other rather bonusey developments. That’ll buy a lot of ice cream.

He will obviously be back in Raleigh next season, and rightfully so. I’ve been as critical of him as anybody this season, but I’m not about to suggest he should still be shown his walking papers—now much much expensive, also—after cutting the nets down and creating some genuine program momentum. You make history, you get more time; that’s a fair exchange. We should all be good with that.

And maybe this week will represent a true turning point for his program. That’s definitely not out of the question. This is the kind of thing that can help you level up.

But no need to worry about the big picture right now—we’ve got Selection Sunday to look forward to. Almost feels like this season just got started.