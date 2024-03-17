NC State is going dancing — but where?

NC State officially minted itself as a bid thief on Saturday night, and isn’t that just delightful? Why sit politely in the waiting room when you can just force the lock on the door and steal a chair? We should have done this a lot sooner.

The Wolfpack will be in the NCAA tournament, and the only thing we can say for certain is that the team will not be in Dayton. The First Four is reserved for the last four at-large teams in the field, so as a power conference auto-qualifier, State gets to skip right on past that and into the field proper. Good deal.

The consensus very very early here on Sunday is that the Pack will be an 11-seed. That’s where Joe Lunardi has the Pack at this point, and it’s where State averages out in the projections that have updated to reflect the ACC title game result, according to Bracket Matrix. It’s worth noting that a few bracketologists listed there have State as a 10-seed, which seems plausible depending on how the committee decides to weigh the Duke/UNC wins in the ACC tourney vs. the Pack’s otherwise modest metrics.

Five straight wins did a hell of a lot for those metrics, though—State began the ACC tourney at 76 in the Pomeroy Ratings and is up to 58 now. They haven’t been this high in the ratings since Thanksgiving. Also added a couple Q1 wins, so that’s nice.

It’s also nice to not have to worry about any of this. It’s an exceptionally bad year to be on the bubble, in part thanks to our own efforts there, with the havoc mighty indeed. Bubble teams watched themselves bumped down several pegs on Saturday just on account of bid thievery—it might turn out that Mike O’Connell KO’d UVA, which would be very funny to me—and there are going to be some legitimately good teams left out.

Not us, though. Not our problem.