NC State is the No. 11 seed in the South, opens with No. 6 Texas Tech

NC State is headed to Pittsburgh. The Wolfpack earned the No. 11 seed in the South Region, and will open against No. 6 Texas Tech on Thursday. Houston is the top seed in this region.

Opposite 6/11 game is No. 3 Kentucky and No. 14 Oakland.

This is not a bad draw for the Pack, as Texas Tech isn’t under-seeded—the Red Raiders, who finished 23-10 (11-9) check in at No. 24 in the Pomeroy Ratings, with the 23rd-ranked offense and 45th-ranked defense. It’s a good team for sure, but also one with some flaws that State can exploit—namely poor defensive rebounding and just an average offensive turnover rate. The Red Raiders are 299th in average height, and also 294th in bench minutes. They won’t look to push the pace, and State will have the opportunity to make them a little uncomfortable there.

The Red Raiders shoot a lot of threes and rank 38th in 3FG%, so that figures to play a large role in the outcome. Bring it!