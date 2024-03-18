NCAA tournament round one tip times, TV coverage set

Television coverage and tip times are out for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. On the men’s side, NC State is set to tip against Texas Tech in Pittsburgh at 9:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night on CBS.

The first game of the night session there, between Oakland and Kentucky, is set for 7:10, so State’s game should start roughly on time barring overtime shenanigans in that one. The announcing crew in Pittsburgh will be Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn.

The women are scheduled to tip against Chattanooga at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with television coverage by ESPNU. Green Bay and Tennessee play at noon. There’s the possibility of overlap should the men advance past Texas Tech, though I would guess that we’d stay on the night session track for Saturday as well. But second round tip times won’t be locked in until the opening round concludes.

Go Packs!