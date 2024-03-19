Texas Tech coping with injuries ahead of NCAA tournament

Texas Tech has had injuries to key rotation players to deal with down the stretch, and their status come Thursday night will be worth keeping an eye on.

Wing Darrion Williams, who averages 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, rolled an ankle in the Big XII tournament on Thursday and was held out of Tech’s game the next night. Williams is shooting 46.7% (42-90) from three this season and is a good rebounder for his size. He has started every game in which he’s played this year.

Center Warren Washington, who was DJ Horne’s teammate at Arizona State in 2023, his missed Tech’s last six games while recovering from a foot injury. For a team that lacks rim protection in general, Washington can be pretty important at that end of the floor, and the seven-footer is shooting 62% inside the arc, which doesn’t hurt either. Still, the Red Raiders have managed his absence pretty well—they beat Baylor and BYU without him—and there’ll still be plenty for NC State to worry about if he’s unable to go.