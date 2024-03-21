NC State vs. Texas Tech: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s still a bit surreal that NC State is actually going to play in the NCAA tournament, since I’d written off the possibility like a month-and-a-half ago, but nobody’s exemplified how the postseason can be a new season like the Wolfpack. Five wins in five days, a confetti shower, and now a trip to Pittsburgh to take on Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAAs.

It’s no easy draw, though far preferable to last year’s, so that’s nice. The most frightening thing about the Red Raiders is that they shoot a lot of threes (41.1% three-point rate, 81st nationally) and make a good percentage (36.5%, 38th) and how successful they are there obviously will inform a lot—but they’re pretty average in a lot of areas. The vibes are good today; I’m feeling optimistic.

The line stands currently at Texas Tech -5, per DraftKings, while KenPom has Tech by three. We can work with that.

It’s a late-night tip today, but the nice thing about that is being able to relax and soak in the madness for a while. It’s gonna be a good day.

NC State vs. Texas Tech, NCAA tournament Round 1

Tip time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn)

Online streaming: March Madness Live (this is free)

Odds: Texas Tech -5