NC State vs. Oakland: Game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

Oakland guard Jack Gohlke was the big story on Thursday after shooting 10-20 from three to lead his team to an upset of Kentucky; he is the ultimate three-point specialist, with 347 attempts beyond the arc this season and only eight inside of it.

Those of you who have been around for a minute may recall this site’s brief infatuation with one Max Hooper, also an Oakland player, also a guy who ignored two-pointers. Hooper, in fact, didn’t take a single two in his last college season. You really have to tip your cap to the Golden Grizzlies for finding these basketball odd-balls.

Gohlke has been straight cash since the tail end of January: since 1/27, he is shooting 45.2% on an average of 12 three-point attempts per game. He’s canned at least five threes in eight games since then, including his last three. Maybe he’ll pick today for an off day, but I wouldn’t count on it.

Hopefully it won’t matter. NC State is the better team at both ends of the floor, and heads into this one as a 6.5-point favorite, per DraftKings. Oakland is not imposing defensively—not especially big, not great at defending the paint, and not disruptive. The Pack’s just got to keep on executing the way it has over the last half dozen games.

(14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State, NCAA tournament Round 2

Tip time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn)

Online streaming: March Madness Live

Odds: NCSU -6.5