NC State’s Sweet Sixteen game against Marquette set for Friday night

The dust has settled from the NCAA tournament’s opening weekend and the schedule for the Sweet Sixteen is set. NC State will take on second-seeded Marquette at 7:09 p.m. ET on Friday, with television coverage by CBS.

The Golden Eagles reached this point by beating Western Kentucky in the first round and then fending off a tough challenge from Colorado in round two. CU was one of eight double-digit seeds to make it to the second round, but only one advanced to the Sweet Sixteen: NC State.

It’s a chalky Sweet Sixteen, with Clemson and the Pack the two lowest-seeded teams remaining; all four one- and two-seeds remain alive. Opposite NCSU/Marquette in the South Region is No. 1 Houston and No. 4 Duke. Since these games are being played in Dallas, there figures to be a sizeable Houston contingent there, and those that arrive early enough should be rooting for State against Marquette, I would think. We’ll take whatever small bonuses we can get.