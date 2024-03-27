2024 March Madness: Opening odds for NC State vs. Marquette Sweet 16 matchup

NC State is your official Cinderella of the 2024 NCAA tournament after an opening weekend that was rather straightforward by March standards: the only double-digit seed remaining (the only team still alive seeded worse than No. 6, in fact), the only team left rated outside the KenPom top 25.

Do we mind this? We do not. Next up is a very good Marquette team that has the Pack a healthy 6.5-point underdog, per DraftKings. The over/under is set at 151.5. Definitely could see plenty of points in this game considering how well both teams have been playing offensively.

Marquette has lived in the KenPom top-15 for pretty much the entire season and has wins over Kansas, Illinois, Texas, and Creighton to its credit. (Lost all three matchups with UConn, however.) To reach the Sweet Sixteen, the Golden Eagles beat Western Kentucky by 18, then edged an underrated Colorado team by four points.

This’ll be a tough task, but hey, State has been an underdog in four of its last five games and won them all anyway. One of those wins, of course, came against Duke, which is joining us in Dallas and could be a potential Elite Eight opponent. The Blue Devils are four-point underdogs in their matchup with Houston.

You can grab NC State at +1300 to win the South Region right now, though maybe that’s getting a little too far ahead of ourselves.