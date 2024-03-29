NC State vs. Marquette: How to watch Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

NC State and Marquette are first up on the second day of Sweet Sixteen action and will have the national audience to themselves for a half hour, so that’s nice. Tip time in Dallas is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Wolfpack is aiming to become the second ACC team to reach the Elite Eight, after Clemson advanced past Arizona yesterday. Clemson through, UNC out, just as we all drew it up. State already has advanced to the, er, Super 12, without even having to do anything. Congratulations to all of us on that. Don’t think there’s a bonus in Kevin Keatts’ contract for that, though.

NC State remains a seven-point underdog to Marquette on DraftKings, which is also how the Pomeroy Ratings see it. KenPom gives NC State a 29% shot tonight. Shoot, Marquette could have a 99% chance of winning, but you know what?

And this time is the time! I am trying to enjoy the moment as much as I can, but it’s tough when the nerves kick in. But I don’t worry about the team being ready, and I certainly don’t expect nerves to be a problem for them.

Wolfpack vs. Golden Eagles, NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen

Tip time: 7:09 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

Online streaming: March Madness Live

Line: Marquette -7