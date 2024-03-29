Three big keys for NC State against Marquette

NC State is going for its eighth win in a row but faces its toughest test of the NCAAs in Marquette. While the Golden Eagles do a lot of things well, there are some areas where NC State can exploit them tonight. As tip time approaches, here are the three biggest keys for the Pack:

Win the turnover battle

This is an interesting strength-on-strength matchup when NC State has the ball, as the Wolfpack ranks 10th in turnover rate, while Marquette’s defense ranks 20th. During its current winning streak, State has kept its turnover rate below 15% in every game.

I expect State to be okay here and it will need to be, since Marquette usually takes good care of the ball too. I could live with a draw in the turnover column, but State can potentially give itself a bonus by winning here. Even if the margin is just two or three, that’s two or three extra possessions that end in a shot, and in a close game, that can matter a bunch.

Take care of the defensive glass

This isn’t about countering an opponent’s strength, it’s about making sure it remains a weakness. Marquette’s recipe for success at the offensive end is tied entirely to good shooting and ball security—the Golden Eagles rank just 283rd in offensive rebounding percentage, as they usually grab only about 26% of their misses. It is extra critical to prevent an offense that profiles like this one does—and that can really make you pay, on account of the good shooting—from getting too many bonus opportunities. They’re good enough without them.

Let the big dog eat

This is just another way of saying “stay true to what got you here,” I suppose. DJ Burns has been outstanding this month, and NC State’s team success in that time obviously is not a coincidence. He’s gone for double figures in each of the last seven and has been playing his best basketball.

I’m sure Marquette will try a few different things, but they don’t have anybody he can’t bully. Starting center Oso Ighodaro is not going to want to get himself into foul trouble because his team needs him to log a lot of minutes, so State and Burns should leverage that whenever possible.

Let DJ Burns do the DJ Burns things. No need to overcomplicate the matter.

If NC State can do all of the above, then maybe it doesn’t look so much like a seven-point underdog in the end.