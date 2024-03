Everyone’s doing all of the good luck things that have gotten us to this point, right? Ok, good. Good work, everyone. Deep breaths. Or not, if they’re unlucky. Hard to tell on that one.

It’s been a pretty historic month, and my thinking is that we should keep it going.

Tip times:

Pack men vs. Marquette: 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS

Pack women vs. Stanford: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN