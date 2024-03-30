It’s NC State and Duke for the Final Four on Sunday night

NC State and Duke are set for an All-ACC Elite Eight game on Sunday night to decide the South Region. The Wolfpack and Blue Devils will tip off at 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS; it’ll be the last Final Four ticket punched this weekend.

You know, there was a time—I recall it distantly—when a game with stakes like these against a local rival would have filled me with dread. But that ACC tournament really worked some wonders, man. I would not have thought it possible but you actually can exorcise like 40 years of a very specific pain in one weekend.

Everything since then has helped, too, of course. I’m kind of beyond the point of caring about who it is specifically we’re playing; we’ll meet who we’re scheduled to play at the agreed-upon time and go from there.

If we have to go on and beat Duke again, then let’s go on and beat Duke again.