 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s NC State and Duke for the Final Four on Sunday night

By Steven Muma
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-NC State vs Marquette Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NC State and Duke are set for an All-ACC Elite Eight game on Sunday night to decide the South Region. The Wolfpack and Blue Devils will tip off at 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS; it’ll be the last Final Four ticket punched this weekend.

You know, there was a time—I recall it distantly—when a game with stakes like these against a local rival would have filled me with dread. But that ACC tournament really worked some wonders, man. I would not have thought it possible but you actually can exorcise like 40 years of a very specific pain in one weekend.

Everything since then has helped, too, of course. I’m kind of beyond the point of caring about who it is specifically we’re playing; we’ll meet who we’re scheduled to play at the agreed-upon time and go from there.

If we have to go on and beat Duke again, then let’s go on and beat Duke again.

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...