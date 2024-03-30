NC State vs. Duke: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Turns out it’s possible to go on a postseason run so long that you end up playing the same team twice. NC State and Duke tangle on Sunday for the second time in the postseason, and the third time this month. We simply cannot quit each other.

So much has happened since the first meeting that it hardly even feels like it was in the same season. NC State has become a completely different team in the time since, and Duke got an early taste of that in the ACC tournament. Sunday’s rubber match comes with the Final Four on the line. This has been crazy.

One thing that hasn’t changed: NC State as underdog. The Wolfpack heads into Sunday as a seven-point underdog per DraftKings, but hey, who would have it any other way? I sure wouldn’t. Betting on State to exceed expectations has made you a nice chunk of change during this run, if you’ve been willing to go there. (I owe Mike O’Connell and DJ Burns a very nice dinner at this point.)

The over-under for the game is 143, and the State moneyline is +245. All I see are more side quests for this Wolfpack team to complete.