NC State vs. Duke: How to watch Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Can all of you get yourselves in front of a television that gets CBS? This is very important; NC State’s playing for a Final Four berth on there later today. Oh, you can? Whew, good deal, that’s a relief. Nobody should be missing this one.

Among the many nice things about reaching this point of the tournament is you get to enjoy the best announcing crews in the business call your games. Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery are back on the mics to provide the authentic March Experience. We really have to start doing this more often.

The Vegas line on this game hasn’t moved since yesterday, with Duke still at -7 on DraftKings, and more than half of bets placed so far on NC State to cover.

Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils, NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Tip time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

Online streaming: March Madness Live

