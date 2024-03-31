Look at all this Final Four celebrating we’re doing

I’m still in a state of partial shock at the moment, re-watching videos online while simultaneously poking myself in the face to make sure what I’m seeing is in fact what I’m seeing.

An NC State basketball team just cut the nets down for the third time this month, and the second time TODAY. This is ludicrous. I may find the proper words eventually, but they ain’t coming on this night. Cutting the nets down! Basketball win good!

Did we say he is happy? pic.twitter.com/SexseGcrEQ — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) March 31, 2024

NC State is bringing some hardware back to Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/8N5QSaflDB — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) March 31, 2024

The women’s team caught the men’s win before heading home with their own regional championship trophy; DJ Burns was even facetiming with Aziaha James while celebrating on the court, which is awesome.

STRENGTH IN OUR PACK



Congrats @PackMensBball! pic.twitter.com/QosWUr9ku3 — NC State WBB (@PackWomensBball) March 31, 2024

DJ even has Nikola Jokic’s attention.

Nikola Jokic: CONFIRMED DJ Burns fan @beastboyburns



"I think he's so skilled, especially lefty...seems like teammates like. to play with him. That'd be a good guy."



Joker was watching NC State-Duke before his presser lol pic.twitter.com/XlhAOZQuhd — RG (@RyanGreeneDNVR) March 31, 2024

You are correct, Mr. NBA MVP sir.

The crowd at the Belltower is quite large already, and no doubt still growing.

NC State Belltower

Pack! pic.twitter.com/hz8vqBBqXb — Pack Pride (@PackPride) April 1, 2024

Hey, everybody, we’re going to the Final Four!