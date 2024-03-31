 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Look at all this Final Four celebrating we’re doing

Absolute scenes, I tell ya!

By Steven Muma
/ new
NC State v Duke Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

I’m still in a state of partial shock at the moment, re-watching videos online while simultaneously poking myself in the face to make sure what I’m seeing is in fact what I’m seeing.

An NC State basketball team just cut the nets down for the third time this month, and the second time TODAY. This is ludicrous. I may find the proper words eventually, but they ain’t coming on this night. Cutting the nets down! Basketball win good!

The women’s team caught the men’s win before heading home with their own regional championship trophy; DJ Burns was even facetiming with Aziaha James while celebrating on the court, which is awesome.

DJ even has Nikola Jokic’s attention.

You are correct, Mr. NBA MVP sir.

The crowd at the Belltower is quite large already, and no doubt still growing.

Hey, everybody, we’re going to the Final Four!

